Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Danielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce LeRoy Danielsen


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce LeRoy Danielsen Obituary

Bruce LeRoy Danielsen

May 7, 1959-October 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Bruce LeRoy Danielsen, 60, of Davenport, IA passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. His death was unexpected and he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bruce was born on May 7, 1959 to Robert and Carol (Robinson) Danielsen in Davenport. He was a union brick layer for over 36 years.

Bruce was a family man and enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He was also an avid Vikings fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Christopher Danielsen of Eldridge, IA and Robert Danielsen of East Moline, IL; brother, Randy Danielsen of Waukon Junction, IA; nephew, Jamey (Michelle) Danielsen; niece, Heather (Chip) Morris; six great nieces and nephews; longtime partner, Linda Nelson of Buffalo, IA; mother of his children, Teresa Torres of Davenport, IA; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now