Bruce Mink May 20, 1956-May 9, 2019 MOLINE-Bruce Mink, 62, of Moline, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA, after an enduring battle with MSA, a rare neurodegenerative disorder. Services will be Monday, May 13th, at 1:00 pm, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation prior to the services beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline, IL. Bruce Mink was born May 20, 1956, in Moline, son of Newell "Bud" and Virginia Mink. He was married in 1978 to Julie A. Ragan, during which time he became a father to their son, Neil. Bruce graduated from United Township High School with the Class of 1978. Shortly after high school, he began his apprenticeship as a lineman with Asplundh Electric. He worked on countless projects in and out of the Quad Cities, including the Quad Cities International Airport. He was known to be determined and resourceful, always managing to have success in making something work. He took great pride in his work, and retired in 2011 as a jobsite foreman for Davenport Electric. As a father, friend, or employee, Bruce had a way about him that commanded attention. He could be hardheaded at times, but always had a cunning charm that made you love him. His family and friends meant the world to Bruce and he loved them dearly. He had a notorious addiction for "Big Boy Toys", and appreciated anything that could excite or thrill, and loved to share the experiences with his family and friends. You never knew what you might see him playing with next! One of his greatest passions was being on the water, enjoying the sun and sand. It was his happy place. In 2015, Bruce became a grandfather to Allister J. Mink. It was a wonderful experience, and in their time together, he shared his joy of the water with A.J., swimming at the pool and taking A.J. on his first boat ride. This joy lives on in his family and friends. "We will truly miss you Dad, a.k.a. Grandpa Bruce. Love always, your family and friends." The family of Bruce Mink thanks all of his friends and the staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their love and care. Survivors include his son, Neil (Leti Corral) Mink of Moline; his grandson, A.J. Mink; and his sister, Janice (Sam) McKay of Hampton, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Kathy Johnson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.