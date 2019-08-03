|
Bryon J. Wenzel
January 31, 1973-July 31, 2019
BETTENDORF-Bryon Justin Wenzel, 46 of Bettendorf IA, Passed away July 31, 2019 At Clarissa C Cook Hospice house after a courageous fight with cancer.
Per His wishes, he will be cremated with no services following. Quad city cremation center is assisting the family.
Bryon was united in marriage to his long time love and companion, Teresa of 24 years on Feb 28th, 2019.
Bryon loved fishing, camping and everything outdoors. He enjoyed teaching his granddaughters how to fish and took them on many great adventures. They will forever cherish the memories made with their "Papa".
Those left to survive him are, his wife, Teresa. Daughters, Heather Johnson, Susan (Brian) Fry. Granddaughters Elisha, Mylee and Shadden. His Father, Clarence Gene. His Brothers, Rick, Dustin, Denny and Jason. His sisters, Sharry, Tammy, Paula. Special Brother in Law Mike. Multiple nieces and Nephews.
He was proceeded in Death by his Sister, Angela and Son in law, Kyle (Boston) Symes.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 3, 2019