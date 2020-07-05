1/1
Buel A. Williamson Jr.
1926 - 2020
Buel A. Williamson, Jr.

October 20, 1926-July 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Buel A. Williamson, Jr., 93, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Inurnment will be at the columbarium at the Cathedral following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral or the Catfish Jazz Scholarship Fund.

Buel was born to Buel A and Hazel G (Hart) Williamson in Seattle, Washington, on October 20, 1926. He attended various schools at the family moved around the country. Buel graduated from Ottumwa, Iowa High School in 1944. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre with the US Army. He graduated from Iowa State College in 1950 with a degree in General Engineering. Buel was united in marriage to Mary Ruth Dickman in Ames, Iowa on April 21, 1951; they have a daughter Carol.

His business career began as a time study engineer with the Dexter Company in Fairfiled, IA and took him through various assignment with Philco Corporation LTV, and J.I. Case; where he was Manager Manufacturing Engineering at the Bettendorf, Iowa Plant. He retired as Plant Manager of the American Air Filter Plant in Moline, Illinois in 1985; where he had the responsibility of closing the plant. He became Director of Manufacturing for Hawkeye Steel Products in Houghton, Iowa until his retirement in 1989.

Buel enjoyed many actives and memberships with the Rotary Club of Davenport, Hatchmen's Chowder and Protective Association, Davenport and Rock Island Golf Clubs, the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Iowa Beta Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2271 in Fairfield, Iowa. He was the founding president of the Catfish Jazz Society and a charter member of the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society. Buel enjoyed playing golf, bowling, bridge, cribbage, listening to Jazz, and had an extensive jazz collection.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary; their daughter Carol; nephews David (Valerie) and Steven (Sandy) and a niece Sarah. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Hart.

A special thank you to the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities for their loving care of Buel over the last four years and to many thoughtful and caring neighbors during these difficult times.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Buel's obituary at www.weertsfh.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
