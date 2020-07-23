1/1
Burnetta M. "Bert" Dening
1927 - 2020
Burnetta M. "Bert" Dening

February 28, 1927-July 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Burnetta M. "Bert" Dening 93, of Davenport formerly of Walcott, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Davenport Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.

Burnetta was born in Scott County, IA on February 28, 1927 to Julius and Elsie (Meyer) Werthmann.

She married Leo G. Dening on September 1, 1951 in Davenport,. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2007.

Bert was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant. She loved spending time in her flower garden.

Private family graveside service will be held at the Durant Cemetery.

Bert is survived and lovingly remembered by her sisters: Virginette Finck of Durant, Shirley Werthmann of Davenport and Delores (Richard) Fitzpatrick of Olathe, KS and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton

3 entries
July 23, 2020
My family farmed south of Bert and Leo’s farm. They were great people. I enjoyed my visits with Bert when she lived in Walcott. Very sorry for your loss.

Sandy Marti
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bert and Leo were good friends of my parents, Bob and Darlene Specht. They traveled to Hawaii together. Burt was a wonderful, funny woman.
Sorry for your loss
Darlene, Rita Specht and Sharon Flaherty
Rita Specht
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sad to hear about Bert. My mom and dad used to be best friends with Bert and Leo. Nicest people I ever met Rest In Peace Bert and give mom and dad a hug for me. ❤
Connie Stecher
Friend
