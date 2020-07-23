Burnetta M. "Bert" Dening

February 28, 1927-July 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Burnetta M. "Bert" Dening 93, of Davenport formerly of Walcott, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Davenport Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.

Burnetta was born in Scott County, IA on February 28, 1927 to Julius and Elsie (Meyer) Werthmann.

She married Leo G. Dening on September 1, 1951 in Davenport,. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2007.

Bert was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant. She loved spending time in her flower garden.

Private family graveside service will be held at the Durant Cemetery.

Bert is survived and lovingly remembered by her sisters: Virginette Finck of Durant, Shirley Werthmann of Davenport and Delores (Richard) Fitzpatrick of Olathe, KS and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

