Calvin Oren Rolloff
September 18, 1934-October 23, 2019
MOLINE-Calvin Oren Rolloff, 85, of Moline, Illinois, died at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Services are 10:00 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, with The Rev. Peter Bredlau officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Visitation is 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made in Cal's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church Choir Ministry or the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
Cal was born on September 18, 1934, on the family farm in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Herman and Oralia (nee Lambert) Rolloff. He graduated from New Ulm High School in 1953 where he was a standout baseball and basketball player. In 1954, he enlisted in the US Army and was assigned to the 503rd Airborne Infantry regiment (part of the 11th Airborne Division) where he completed 27 jumps as a paratrooper and served as a medic. Cal saw tours of duty in Germany and Alaska. He continued his baseball playing days in the Army. Cal married Jean Lorraine Simonson on August 24, 1957, in Kiester, Minnesota.
He went to college on the GI Bill and graduated from University of Minnesota in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. He played Varsity baseball for three years at "the U" where his team won the College World Series his junior year in 1960. He was captain of the baseball team his Senior year.
After moving to Des Moines, Iowa, Cal began working for McGladrey's in their audit department. In 1968, when promoted to partner, Cal transferred to the Moline office of McGladrey's where he remained until his retirement in 1987. Following two years of consulting, Cal became corporate controller and then CFO at A.D.Huesing. He loved that job and never drinks Coke as a result. In retirement, Cal became a very successful salesman hawking Daily Dispatch newspaper subscriptions.
Golf was his passion: a member of Short Hills for 50 years, Cal carded two holes-in-one there within two weeks of each other in 2013. He and Jean enjoyed many years of the Gold Cup competition in Las Vegas. Cal often played in the Wednesday Pro-Am event at the Q.C. Open / Hardee's Golf Classic (the precursor to the John Deere Classic). Cal also enjoyed competing in the Father-Son tournaments at Short Hills and Midlothian with Jason, Joe and his grandsons.
A long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church where he was Treasurer and sat on the endowment committee, Cal was now a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was a reader and faithfully attended services and Men's breakfasts. He volunteered often throughout his life: he sat on the board of the Mississippi Valley Council for Girl Scouts of America – raised funds for the successful 1981 Moline Schools referendum and the construction of the new Moline Public Library. Professionally he was the Illinois CPA Society president and participated in the national AICPA. Locally he was soccer referee, a member of Moline Rotary and in the Moline American Legion Post #246 Honor Guard.
Cal is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean; two children, Julie (Joe) Schwab (Hinsdale, IL) and Jason (Colleen) Rolloff (Palatine, IL); five grandsons, David, Brian, and Matthew Schwab, and Brendan and Logan Rolloff; siblings, Wesley (Jan) Rolloff and Gene (Joanie) Rolloff; sisters-in-law, Carol (Byron) Sadler and Fran Simonson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Vernon (Alice) Rolloff, Lorna (Albert) Mangen and Irene (Tony) VanderBeke; and brother-in-law, Dale Simonson.
