Cari Green

Cari Lynn Green

July 27, 1962 - August 8, 2020

DAVENPORT - Cari Lynn Green, 58, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Cari was born July 27, 1962 to Wayne and Carol (Priebe) Vandemark in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Rick Keller on May 13, 1983. They celebrated 15 years of marriage and together had three beautiful children. She later married Scott Green on April17, 2010 in Davenport. She was last employed at Quad City Pediatric Rehabilitation Center where she enjoyed bringing smiles to the children.

Cari was a very friendly and a people person who would talk with anyone. Shopping was her favorite passion. She also loved watching movies and more than anything else, spending time with her grandchildren.

Those celebrating her life include her loving husband, Scott Green; mother, Carol Boehmer, Davenport, Iowa; children: Ashley (Jim) Coffey, Austin Keller, and Aubrey (Zach) Ratliff, Bradley Green, Kelsy Green, and Alyssa Green; grandchildren: McKenzee, Layla, Rylen, Teagan, Beckham, Adley, and Harper; sisters, Jeane Vandemark and Sherry (Terry) Armentor; and brother, Clint (Kari) Vandemark.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Vandemark.