Cari Green
Cari Lynn Green

July 27, 1962 - August 8, 2020

DAVENPORT - Cari Lynn Green, 58, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Cari was born July 27, 1962 to Wayne and Carol (Priebe) Vandemark in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Rick Keller on May 13, 1983. They celebrated 15 years of marriage and together had three beautiful children. She later married Scott Green on April17, 2010 in Davenport. She was last employed at Quad City Pediatric Rehabilitation Center where she enjoyed bringing smiles to the children.

Cari was a very friendly and a people person who would talk with anyone. Shopping was her favorite passion. She also loved watching movies and more than anything else, spending time with her grandchildren.

Those celebrating her life include her loving husband, Scott Green; mother, Carol Boehmer, Davenport, Iowa; children: Ashley (Jim) Coffey, Austin Keller, and Aubrey (Zach) Ratliff, Bradley Green, Kelsy Green, and Alyssa Green; grandchildren: McKenzee, Layla, Rylen, Teagan, Beckham, Adley, and Harper; sisters, Jeane Vandemark and Sherry (Terry) Armentor; and brother, Clint (Kari) Vandemark.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Vandemark.



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 10, 2020
My Aunt Cari is a kind and beautiful soul and her spirit will live forever inside her loved ones. My favorite memory with her is picking out my college graduation dress. I will always cherish that memory. And thanks Aunt Cari for showing me Kacey Musgraves. I love you!
Aspen Lantau
Family
August 9, 2020
Cari was so loving and spirited at work! She ran the front desk and was the first face the patients saw. She knew all their names and had personal relationships with them. She was so good at her job. It is so hard to believe she is gone
Lori Dryg
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Beautiful, passionate and loved her family and friends. Rest in peace Cari.
Carol Tracy
Neighbor
August 9, 2020
Aunt Cari was the best aunt to lauren and I! We will miss her smile, laugh, and love so much.. my favorite memory is when she would always say she got her clothes/outfit from lauren and Is closet. I love you
Lexie
Family
August 9, 2020
You were always full of laughter, fun, and love. Thank you for being my friend, and taking care of Scott. Rest easy my friend, I love you.
Jason Perkins
Friend
