Carl Moeller May 15, 2020 FORT MADISON-Carl Moeller, 75, of Fort Madison, Iowa formerly of Houghton, died Friday at his home. Born November 21, 1944 the son of Leo G. and Marie A. (Pollmiller) Moeller. Survivors include sisters: Martha Ann Stuecker of West Point and Jane Meyer of Davenport. Brothers: Richard Moeller of Salem and Ralph Moeller of Virginia. A family service will be held Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.



