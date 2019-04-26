Carl W. August

October 13, 1937-April 24,2019

NEW LIBERTY, IA-Carl W. "Bill" August, 81 of Stanwood, IA formerly of New Liberty, IA passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, IA.

Bill was born in Lincoln, NE on October 13, 1937 to Lloyd and Genevieve (Stone) August.

He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, KS. He proudly served his country in the Kansas National Guard for four years.

Bill married Catherine "Gelene" Eckert on November 12, 1955 in Effingham, KS.

Bill started his career as a pattern maker at LFM in Atchison, KS. He and Catherine moved to Davenport, IA in 1965, where he worked for various union pattern shops in the Quad Cities. In 1970, he moved his family to a farm near New Liberty, IA. In 1981, he founded Liberty Pattern Company in New Liberty, IA. In 2002, he founded LibertyUS in New Liberty and Litian in Ningbo, China.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton. He was an avid collector of railroad memorabilia, antique tools and cars.

He was a world traveler and enjoyed talking politics. He did his best to "Make America Great Again!" Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Private family visitation and services will be held at the Chapel of Love in New Liberty, that he and his family built in honor of his wife and parents.

Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Ann's Cemetery in Effingham, KS.

Bill is survived by his wife Gelene, children: Leo (Joan) August of Davenport, Mike (Kay) August of New Liberty, Linda August of New Liberty, Rhonda (James) Kuehl of Stockton, Gary (Robyn) August of Walcott, Craig (Shirly) August of Ningbo, China, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, a half-sister Judy Cranfill of Athens, TX, a half-brother David August of Atchison, KS and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Eugene and James August and a great-grandson Nolan August.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Courageous in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com