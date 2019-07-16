Carl W. Dailey

June 12, 1930-July 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-Carl W. Dailey, 89, of Davenport passed away on July 15, 2019 at ManorCare, Davenport. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. Memorial service will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18 at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 17. Memorials may be left to St. John's Methodist Church.

Carl was born on June 12, 1930 in Corydon, Indiana to Jesse and Mary (McFall) Dailey. Carl received a BS in Agricultural Engineering from Purdue University. He was enlisted in the Army Reserves and was called into active duty where he served 2 years in Korea. Carl was united in marriage to Mary Swanson on October 19, 1974 in Las Vegas. He worked 31 years as a mechanical engineer for John Deere, retiring in 1984.

Carl enjoyed various projects and was a true engineer at heart. He had a large collection of tools and knew how to use them. He embraced technology. Carl also was an avid ballroom dancer and belonged to Varsity Dance Club.

Survivors include his wife Mary; stepchildren, Sue (Dennis) Zuber of Moorpark, CA, Carol (Robert) Lauder, Bloomington, IL., David (Christine) Swanson, Iowa City, Martin Swanson, Davenport, Joseph Swanson, Encino, CA. and Steven Swanson, Bettendorf; eight grandkids, Jon, Jeremy, Rob, Mary, Steve, Conrad, Emily and Alison; six great grandchildren, Jordan, Ethan, Alexander, Hunter, Hannah and Blair; sisters, Claire and Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Donald W. Swanson Jr.