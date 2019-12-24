|
Sister Carla Takes, CHM
July 16, 1925-December 21, 2019
DAVENPORT-Sister Carla Takes, CHM, (Mary Carla) 94, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Humility of Mary Center, Davenport, IA. A Rosary and Visitation are scheduled for Friday, December 27, 4 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, 820 W Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 28, 11 a.m. in Magnificat Chapel with burial following in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lucille Catherine Takes was born July 16, 1925, in Bernard, IA to Fred and Anna Wagner Takes. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1954 and professed vows in 1957.
Sister's education included: BA in Sociology, Marycrest College, Davenport, IA; MA in Educationounseling, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; post graduate work at Catholic University, Washington, DC, St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO and California State University, Los Angeles, CA.
Sister Carla served at Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, IA in various roles for several decades, including residence hall director and registrar. She was registrar at Assumption High School, Davenport, for 16 years before retiring in 1995. Then she worked at several other places, including the Davenport Diocesan Archives. Another ministry was working at the Marycrest International University Library for five years.
Sister volunteered at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. and Humility of Mary Center where she served for years as sacristan. She enjoyed sewing and completed numerous projects for individual sisters as well as for CHM ministries. Her service to the CHM community included many years as Cabinet secretary, serving on CHM General Chapters, and as a member of the Seeds of Hope Committee.
Sister Carla loved to be with her family and the annual reunion was an occasion for catching up with all generations. The welcoming smiles and keen interest in each other's lives was a mutual gift.
Survivors include her sisters, Sister Maribeth Takes, CHM, Grace Gallagher (Dan), and Marion Takes, a brother, Earl (Arlene), sister-in-law Mary Lu, cousin Marilyn Noe, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews as well as sisters and associates of her CHM religious community. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rita Daniel (John, deceased), brothers Frank Takes and Harold Takes (Pauline, deceased).
Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.
Online condolences may be made to Sister Carla's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.