Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Parish
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Parish
Clinton, IA
Carlie J. Seamer

June 7, 2019

CLINTON-Carlie J. Seamer, age 78 of Clinton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. A Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 11th at the Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, June 10th at the Pape Funeral Home and from noon until the Mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 8, 2019
