|
|
Carlie J. Seamer
June 7, 2019
CLINTON-Carlie J. Seamer, age 78 of Clinton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. A Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 11th at the Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, June 10th at the Pape Funeral Home and from noon until the Mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on June 8, 2019