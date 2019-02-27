Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlotta Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlotta Mace


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlotta Mace Obituary

Carlotta Mace

February 25, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Carlotta Mace, 75, East Moline, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Funeral services are 3:30 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 2 PM until service time. Burial is in Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Memorials may be made to the family .

Carlotta was born April 15, 1943 in Dexter, MO, the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Holland) Wood. She married Bowen "Frank" Mace on October 3, 1959 in Anna, IL. He died July 10, 2005. Mrs. Mace loved being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading at listening to Christian music and programming.

Survivors include her children; Bruce (Jennifer) Mace, DeWitt, IA, Penny (Leonard) Miles, Davenport and Jeff (Amy) Mace, Ft. Wayne, IN, grandchildren; Jessica, Zachary, Ally, Jake, Ashley and Adam, great grandchildren; Corrina, Marilyn, Sheri, Robbie, Jackie, Dallas, Jada and Rocky, and her brother Tom Wood, Bloomfield, MO.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John and Annie.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now