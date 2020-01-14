Home

Carmaleta F. Randolph


1925 - 2020
Carmaleta F. Randolph Obituary
Carmaleta F. Randolph, 94, of the Masonic Village in Bettendorf, formerly of Lost Nation passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Union Presbyterian Church in Lost Nation, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at the Lost Nation Cemetery. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time.
Carmaleta was born on March 5, 1925 to Lewis and Della Mae (Spurgeon) Stephens in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated from Davenport Central High School and attended business school for two years. She worked as a stenographer at the Tank Arsenal in Bettendorf and Farmall Implement in Moline.
She married Kenneth H. Randolph on December 21, 1946 at St. John's Methodist Church in Davenport, Iowa. After marriage Carmaleta was a secretary in the office of Dean Gaskell at Iowa State University while Kenneth was attending veterinary Medicine School in Ames and then assisted with Doc's Veterinary practice for over 48 years.
She was a member of many clubs including Order of the Eastern Star (50 year member) American Legion Auxiliary, Lost Nation Booster Club, Lost Nation Lions Club, Presbyterian Women (50 year member), Iowa Veterinary Medicine Association Auxiliary and Iowa Masonic Village Association.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children; Joylene (William) McFarland, Kerry (Gail) Randolph, Jody (Daniel) Smicker, grandchildren; Conan (Katrina) Scanlan, Cory Scanlan, Jen (Derek) Randolph Reise, David (Olga) Randolph, Brett (Michelle) Whiteley, 4 great-grandchildren, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband and infant son and step-mother.
Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.laheys.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
