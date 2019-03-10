Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Gathering Space
Davenport, IA
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Carmen L. Cowan Obituary

Carmen L. Cowan

February 12, 1942-March 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Carmen L. Cowan, 77, of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Gathering Space at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center or Sisters of Humility. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carmen Linda Grandinetti was born February 12, 1942 in Davenport, a daughter of Michael Francis and Helen Cathryn (Oostendorf) Grandinetti. She married Norman E. Cowan on March 30, 1984 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2017.

Carmen was a member of Our Lady of Victory Parish. She enjoyed cooking, especially Italian and chicken dishes along with baking. She also enjoyed taking care of her home and decorating.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Grandinetti, Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren: Kristopher Hoogerwerf, California and Justin L. Otten, Las Vegas; a great-grandson, Jacob Otten, General Santos, Philippines; and siblings: Thomas Grandinetti, Moline, and Tony Grandinetti, Davenport; brothers-in-law, Vernon (Cherrie) Cowan and Allen (Jackie) Cowan, all of Vienna, West Virginia; nephews and nieces: Tony, Andrew, Karla, Julie and Tina.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Dalton in 1994, her parents, Helen and Michael Grandinetti, and a sister, Joanne Klink Jackson. May they rest in peace.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, and Father Jacob Greiner, Pastor of Our Lady of Victory for all the loving and prayerful care shown to Carmen.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Carmen's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 10, 2019
