Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
New Life Apostolic Church
218 35th Avenue
East Moline, IA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Apostolic Church
218 35th Avenue
East Moline, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Culberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen L. Culberson


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen L. Culberson Obituary

Carmen L. Culberson

October 19, 1967-July 31, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Carmen Linette Culberson, 51, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Services will be 1 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at New Life Apostolic Church, 218 35th Avenue, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Carmen was born in East St. Louis, Ill. on October 19, 1967, a daughter of Lorenzo and Lynda Faye McNamee. She was employed by MidAmerican Energy where she served in many capacities over the years.

Carmen was a faithful member of New Life Apostolic Church, East Moline where she enjoyed serving in the Hospitality Ministry and participating in many different church activities. She was a former member of Pentecostal Church of God, where Bishop McArthur Anderson was her pastor. She enjoyed shopping, watching movies and keeping a well-kept yard. She will also be remembered as a woman of FAITH.

Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Antoinette McNamee, Davenport, Lorenzo D. McNamee III, Moline, Tamika McNamee, Atlanta, Ga and Takesha McNamee, Davenport; nieces and nephew, Cierra McNamee, Jaylen McNamee and Benét Hicks; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now