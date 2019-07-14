Carmen Mary DeVoe June 14, 1955-Friday, July 12 CEDAR FALLS-Carmen Mary DeVoe, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at MercyOne Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa. She was born June 14, 1955 in Jamestown, North Dakota, the daughter of Loren and Margaret Peters. Carmen married the love of her life, John DeVoe, on January 22, 1977 in Bettendorf, Iowa. She was a 1973 graduate of Bettendorf High School and earned her B.A. in Elementary Education in 1977 and her M.S. in Mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa. Carmen taught at St. Edward Catholic School for 37 years, touching generations of students. She was involved in starting many programs at the school including "Invention Convention", and received sponsorship from both NASA and NOAA to set up an official weather recording station at St. Ed's. Carmen was always a champion for students that were struggling. She and John met at UNI through their mutual love of art. Carmen was an excellent artist and developed many of her closest friendships from painting, sewing, and card making. Carmen and John shared many adventures, including hiking in local parks, camping in the National Parks, experiencing night time volcano eruptions in Hawaii, and viewing a NASA Shuttle launch. She also enjoyed canoe trips, bike rides in Southern Minnesota, and tending to her garden and yard, with a special focus on attracting a variety of birds and butterflies. Carmen is survived by her husband, John DeVoe, of Cedar Falls; her mother, Margaret Peters, of Bettendorf; her sister, Sandra (Dan) Weigel, of Richland, Michigan; her two brothers, Michael (Loretta) Peters of Santa Clara, California and David (Elizabeth) Peters of Bettendorf; nine nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Nita DeVoe, of Cedar Falls, and her sister-in-law, Jill (Gerry) Bruess, of Cedar Falls. She was preceded in death by her father, Loren Peters; a sister, Teresa Fleming, and her father-in-law, Robert DeVoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Susan G. Komen or the . Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. A special thanks go to the devoted friends that gave their support and love to Carmen during the final part of her journey on this earth. Carmen and her loved ones were all touched by the care that she received at MercyOne Hospital and Cancer Center. It was truly above and beyond.