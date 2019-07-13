Carol A. Schlichting

July 16, 1943-July 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Carol A. Schlichting, 75, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Avenue, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Carol passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by her family at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Carol Ann Wysoske was born July 16, 1943 in Davenport, a daughter of Robert L. and Elisabeth (Keller) Wysoske. She graduated in the Class of '61 from Assumption High School and attended Marycrest College. Carol married James H. "Jim" Schlichting October 1, 1966 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport. They have shared almost 53 years of marriage.

Carol worked in the Department of Finance at the Rock Island Arsenal and prior to that with the Iowa TRAIN program.

Carol cherished her family; she especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren, nieces and nephews many activities.

Carol also enjoyed reading, and being part of her many "card" clubs, and she collected Nativity scenes from all over the world.

Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Those left to honor Carol's memory include her husband, Jim; children, Kathy Schlichting and Michael (Val) Schlichting, all of Davenport, John (Heather) Schlichting, Eldridge and Suzy (John) Scordato, Davenport; grandchildren: Jimmy, Brandon, Nathan, and Bella Schlichting, Charlie, Liz, and Eddie Schlichting, Jack, Danny, and Delaney Scordato; a brother, Brian Wysoske, Minnesota; special friends, Melinda and Steve Grau and the entire Schlichting family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald, and nephew, Robert. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.