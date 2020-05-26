Carol Determan September 26, 1946 - May 23, 2020 DAVENPORT-Carol Determan, 73, a resident of Davenport, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. There will be no services held at this time with celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ¬Habitat for Humanity or Heifer International. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. Carol was born September 26, 1946 in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Otto and Hilda (Berg) Maisch. On June 22, 1968 in Prairie Village, Kansas, she married James Determan. Carol was an educator, teaching special education and then gifted and talented programs, and later becoming an elementary school principal and administrator; while working in Iowa, Utah, Virginia, and Minnesota. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, cooking, socializing with her friends, and hosting family events. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, James; daughter, Nicole (Robert) Malandri of Lakewood, Colorado, and son Jeremy (Lisa) Determan of Beaverton, Oregon; grandson, Quinn Determan; brothers, John (Patricia) Maisch of Tucson, Arizona, and Gary (Karen) Maisch of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Carol Maisch of Lenexa, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael Maisch. Online condolences may be made to Carol's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.