Carol Jacobsen

January 11, 1958-March 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol J. Jacobsen, 61, of Davenport, will be 10a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be 4 until 7p.m. today (Tuesday) at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Carol died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Carol Jean Jacobsen was born on January 11, 1958 in Davenport, a daughter of James H. and Janice A. (Mirfield) Jacobsen. She had worked at Sears Manufacturing, Inner Foods, and really enjoyed her last job where she would travel the country and work in food stands at state fairs.

Growing up, Carol was always a tomboy, preferring GI Joe to Barbies and holding her own, competing with the boys in the neighborhood especially her older brother. She was a great fan of Iowa Football. Carol was a loving and caring person, and would do anything for anyone. She especially enjoyed a Rum and Coke or a Chelada at Bleyarts in the East Village.

Survivors include her father, Jim Jacobsen; siblings: Michael (Carrie) Jacobsen, Stephanie Jacobsen, Lynne Jacobsen, and Christopher "Jake" Jacobsen, all of Davenport; many nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

The Jacobsen family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Genesis East Pulmonary and Oncology units and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for all the compassionate care they showed to Carol. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Carol's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .