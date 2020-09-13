1/1
Carol Jean "Chip" (Czupka) Pereira
1962 - 2020
ELDRIDGE-Carol Jean "Chip" (Czupka) Pereira, 58, of Eldridge, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme in Davenport following a single car accident. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded. Chip was passionate about supporting many causes including homelessness, Mental health, terminal diseases, and her faith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice you passionately support or the Davenport Handicapped Development Center. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family.

Chip was born February 27, 1962 in Rock Island, a daughter of Richard "Rick" and Lois (Edmonds) Czupka. She was a 1980 graduate of Assumption High School where she was a state champion gymnast. Chip married Tom Pereira in 2001, adding a stepson Michael to her family. They later divorced. She owned a commercial maintenance business and rental properties with Tom in California.

Chip was very loving and generous to all, especially the less fortunate, rather she knew them or not. She was a doting "dog parent" to her beloved Yorkies, Zen, Nez, and Mia. Chip also enjoyed working in her yard and hosting many family and friends around the pool.

Those left to honor her memory include her parents, Rick and Lois Czupka, Davenport; siblings: Cindy (Todd) Manson, Huntsville, Alabama; Cherie (Dan) Pugil, Boise, Idaho; Connie (Bill) Worrell, Orlando, Florida; Clint (Mike Miller) Czupka, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Craig (Kim) Czupka, Lafayette, Indiana; Curt (Colleen) Czupka, Davenport; Cathy (Ross) Radig, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Cory (Gina) Czupka, Minneapolis, Minnesota and Carrie Czupka, Davenport; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was a loving "Aunt Candy" to her 19 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
