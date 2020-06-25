Carol Jean Steines
1938 - 2020
Carol Jean (Mrs. Verlyn J.) Steines

May 29, 1938-June 23, 2020

DEWITT-Carol Jean (Mrs. Verlyn J.) Steines, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt.

Carol Jean Scheckel was born May 29, 1938, to Wilfrid J. and Margaret J. (Kilburg) Scheckel in Springbrook, Iowa. After graduating from Welton High School, she worked as a secretary in a lawyer's office in DeWitt. Carol was united in marriage to Verlyn J. Steines on July 4, 1961, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Welton. The couple resided in Welton until moving to DeWitt in the early '70s. Carol was a homemaker and later worked at the hospital.

Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. She loved being a grandmother to her 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was very proud of them all, and thoroughly enjoyed all of the family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Verlyn; her children, Leisha (Lonny) Goettsch of Calamus, and Larry Steines of DeWitt; grandchildren, Leah (Adam) Warnemunde, Lance (Molly) Goettsch, Logan Goettsch, Landon (Gabrielle) Goettsch; great-grandchildren, Jack and James Warnemunde; siblings, Verlyn (Joanne) Scheckel, Merwyn (Carleen) Scheckel, and sister-in-law, Janet Scheckel; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Bugs," her sister, Joyce (Bill) Bauer, and sister-in-law, Joyce Scheckel.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt, on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Condolences can be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
