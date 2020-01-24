|
Carol S. Parr
June 8, 1947-January 22, 2020
DAVENPORT-Carol S. Parr, 72, of Davenport, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. today (Friday) at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held today from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or Congregation of the Humility of Mary. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Carol Sue Parr was born on June 8, 1947 in Davenport, a daughter of Earl Nicholas and Jeannette Margaret (Miller) Parr. She graduated from Assumption High School in 1965 and later Scott Community College.
Carol worked as an interior designer at Grilks Interior Design for many years and also as a caregiver, caring for family and friends both physically and spiritually.
Carol was a woman of great faith, devoting her life to prayer, serving the Lord and helping others. She was a faithful member of the Sacred Heart Parish community and was an associate of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. Carol enjoyed the many prayer groups she was a part of and serving at the food pantry.
Carol is survived by her siblings: Richard Parr, Bellingham, Washington, Thomas (Lisa) Parr, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Rose Ann (Kevin) O'Donnell, Beverly Hills, Michigan, Marilyn Gerald, Columbia, South Carolina, Mary (Michael) Dasso, Monument, Colorado, and Joseph Parr, Fairfield, Iowa, many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her step-mother, Alice Parr. May they rest in peace.
"My wish for you is skies of blue."
