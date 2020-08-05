1/1
Carole A. Dunbar
1937 - 2020
Carole A. Dunbar

December 26, 1937 - July 30, 2020

Daytona Beach, Florida - Graveside services for Carole A. Dunbar, 82, a resident of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Davenport will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 until 12:30 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, masks and social distancing are suggested for services. Mrs. Dunbar died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Halifax Hospice House, Port Orange, Florida.

Carole was born on December 26, 1937 in Moline, Illinois, a daughter of Richard and Lucilva (Karwath) Mix. She was united in marriage to Glenn O. Dunbar on October 19, 1957. They have shared over 62 years of marriage.

Carole retired from John Deere in the payroll department. In retirement she served as a condo association board member for 17 years.

Carole had a great passion for traveling, including to 40 Caribbean destination and two weeks in Venezuela. She also made two trips from Davenport to Minneapolis in a 14 foot boat, and also enjoyed boating while living in Pine Island, Florida. Carole played fast pitch softball and bowled for many years. She also enjoyed playing euchre and dancing.

Carole was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always supported and encouraged her sons in everything they did growing up as well as adults. She loved spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn, Daytona Beach, Florida; sons: Greg, Davenport, and Bret, Las Vegas, Nevada, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gregory Dunbar, parents, and a brother, Ron Mix.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
