Carole A. Meinert
January 4, 2020
DAVENPORT-Carole A. Meinert, 86, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. A Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.
Carole was born a daughter of Herbert and Ada (Bowen) Meinert October 25, 1933 in Davenport.
Carole worked for Schwin Broker and later retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. She was also a member of the Beta Phi Sorority.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2020