Carole Ann Hanrahan
December 20, 1933- April 18, 2020
DAVENPORT-Carole Ann Hanrahan, 86, of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, services will be livestreamed on Friday, April 24 at 2PM by visiting Carole's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the bottom. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Memorials may be left to St. Anthony's Catholic Church where she was a member. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Carole was born December 20, 1933 and raised in Chicago, the daughter of Dr. Walter and Aileen (Shannon) Miller. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady, Chicago, IL. Upon graduation, she attended Marycrest College.
Carole was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured children, grandchildren and pets and embraced every moment with them.
She was proud of her working years, working for WHBF Channel 4 CBS, and was awarded a distinguished sales award for her television air sales. She also worked for Eagle Foods, and in her retired years for Bettendorf school system as a para professional educator.
She is the loving mother of Patrick (Maria Schrup) Hanrahan of Bettendorf, and Carrie (Mike) Jacobsen of Davenport.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Truman, Chicago, IL, Joseph (Nicki) Truman, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Shawn Hanrahan, Haslett, MI, Ryan (Allison) Hanrahan, Des Moines, IA, Kyle (Bess) Hanrahan, Iowa City, IA, and Colin Hanrahan, Denver, CO; a special great-grandson, Harrison James Hanrahan; siblings: Dr. Walter (Jeanne) Miller, Oakbrook, IL, Babs Smith, LaGrange, IL, Tom (Patty) Miller, Naperville, IL, brother-in-law George Steele, Elgin, I; sister-in-law, Marysue Miller, Peoria, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her former husband, Dr. Joseph P. Hanrahan, M.D., Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter J. Miller, sister Aileen Steele, and brother, Donald Miller.