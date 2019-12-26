Home

Carolyn H. "Care" Wales

Carolyn "Care" H. Wales

January 26, 1925-December 23, 2019

BETTENDORF-Carolyn "Care" H. Wales, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Private entombment will take place at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago.

Carolyn was born on January 26, 1925 in Rock Island, the daughter of Herman and Beatrice (Gould) Hill. She married Martin M. Wales. Carolyn was an interior decorator.

Carolyn is survived by her nephew, Randy (JoAnn) Hill, Bettendorf; and stepsons, Steven (Leigh) Wales, Arizona and Bruce (Nancy) Wales, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Arthur Bud Hill.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2019
