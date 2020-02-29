|
Carolyn Jean Krob
March 18, 1929-February 28, 2020
TIPTON-Carolyn Jean Krob, 90, of Tipton, entered eternity on Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4 – 7pm at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn, daughter of John and Blanche (Miller) Rourke, was born March 18, 1929 in Iowa City, Iowa. On August 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to John Francis Krob, in Oxford, IA. Carolyn was a homemaker and loving mother to six children and still gave of her time and energy to be President of St. Mary's Guild, a Tipton Blue Bird Leader and a Cub Scout Den mother. She was also a member of the Child Conservation League, Eastern Iowa Veterinary Medical Association Auxiliary, Tipton Ladies Golf and the Paradise Park Ladies golf.
Carolyn is survived by her six children; Cheryl (Robert) Schmidt of Clarence, IA, Marlys (Kevin) Fisher of Mechanicsville, IA, Jonelle (Philip) Hook of Vermillion, South Dakota, Maurice (Jan) Krob of Tipton, IA, Lawrence Krob of Clarence, IA, and Douglas (Teresa) Krob of Tipton, IA; her sisters, Veronica Hoye and Sarah O'Reilly; her brother Mike Rourke; twelve grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Krob; her sisters, Esther Peters and Delores McGillian; her brothers John Rourke, and Richard "Dick" Rourke, and her parents John and Blanche Miller.