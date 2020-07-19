1/1
Carolyn Joan Millhorn
Carolyn Joan Millhorn

March 4, 1931-July 15, 2020

BETTENDORF-Carolyn Joan Millhorn passed away from natural causes on July 15 with her beloved children by her side.

Carolyn was born to Ira "Jim" and Winifred (McLain) White in Litchfield, Illinois on March 4, 1931. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and later attended Milliken College.

She married Edward Millhorn in 1951, and they lived together in Hillsboro, Illinois until moving to Bettendorf in 1989.

Carolyn is survived by two children: Sally Worden (Mike) of Bettendorf and James Edward Millhorn (Maria) of Bolivia.

Carolyn is also survived by five grandchildren: Melissa Brown, Nathan and Benjamin Sweet, Carolyn Millhorn and Anna Worden. She leaves five great-grandchildren: Addison Millhorn, Gino and Jimmy Buttitta, Jensen and Easton Sweet.

She also leaves her much loved nieces and nephews: Mary Catherine Contratto of Gillespie, Illinois; Karen Brunetto of Gillespie; and David Rinker of Virden, Illinois.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Ed in 2018.

An accomplished artist and musician, she played the flute for many years with the CASI New Horizons band.

She was also a prolific writer and a columnist for the Montgomery County News in Hillsboro. She also spent several years as a crime reporter covering court and police news for Montgomery County.

Carolyn was immensely proud of her children and leaves behind nothing but beautiful and happy memories. As her health declined, she never lost her wit and sense of humor. She had a great love for her friends and caregivers at The Fountains in Bettendorf, her last home.

Carolyn's wishes were for no formal memorial service. A private ceremony will be held with family attending in Hillsboro.

Carolyn's family asks that those wishing to honor her life may make their gifts to CASI in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
