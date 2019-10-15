|
Carolyn Mae Heuertz
November 19, 1937-October 11, 2019
CHARLESTON, SC-Carolyn Mae Heuertz of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa passed away at the age of 81 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Walter and Arlene (Austin) Dolch.
A Mass celebrating Carolyn's life will be held Monday, October 21, 11:00 A.M., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation will be held prior to Mass, 9:00 to 11:00. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time.
For most of her adult life, Carolyn lived in Maquoketa, Iowa where she owned and operated her family business, Dolch's Bakery, with her husband, Carroll Heuertz until her retirement in 1996. Fondly referred to as a "Dolch's Angel," she was a gifted cake decorator and a woman ahead of her time who learned to balance work and family without a cell phone. Carolyn's spirit of caring touched family and friends from Iowa to Charleston. She was an avid reader, enthusiastic tennis fan and the family CEO.
She made a courageous move to Charleston at the age of 78 to launch a new chapter in her life. She signed her first lease for an apartment and thrived in the low country, easily making friends in her community and church. It didn't hurt her popularity that her specialty became chocolate chip cookies which she distributed weekly to new and old friends. It was a joyful time in her life where she felt free to truly be herself, and it was a gift to her family to see her so happy.
Carolyn loved being with her family. She is survived by three loving children: Patricia (Dr Douglas) Sedlacek of Charleston, SC, Pamela (Drew) Young of Bradenton, FL; Michael Satchell of Henderson, NV. She leaves behind her brother, Walter Dolch, Jr. and sister-in-laws Waunetta Schmitt and Verna Heuertz and a tremendous legacy of six grandchildren: Mike (Jess) Kopish of Athens, Ohio; Ericka Setter of Wimauma, Fl; Keisha Sedlacek (Riaz Mohammed) of Rockville, MD; Adrian Morales of Clarence, IA; Nicole (Mark) Laughner of Charlotte, NC; and Jordan (Stacy) Morales of Belleview, IA. and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Heuertz; parents, Walter and Arlene Dolch; sister, Sylvia Ohm and a grandson, Kirk Morales.
Celebrate her life today by extending an act of kindness in her honor. She would have liked that.
