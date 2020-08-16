1/1
Carolyn Sue Ferry
1950 - 2020
Carolyn Sue Ferry

July 27, 1950-August 13, 2020

MOLINE-Carolyn Sue Ferry, 70, of Moline, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

A private graveside service will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Lung Association. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House from the bottom of our hearts.

Carolyn was born on July 27, 1950, in Moline, the daughter of Kenneth Dale and Arlene Elizabeth (Reeser) Glenn. She married Robert Lee Ferry Jr. on February 2, 1974, in Colona, IL. Carolyn graduated from Geneseo High School in 1968. Carolyn was a member at Colona United Methodist Church. She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 41 years, where her last position was as secretary for the inspector general's office.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; sons, Eric (Morgan) Ferry, Joshua Ferry; grandchildren, Allien, Annabelle, Joshua Jr, Temperance, and Lincoln Ferry; brother, Gary (Nigel) Glenn; sister, Lori (Terry) Ferguson; nieces, nephews, cousins, and her partner in crime Alice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
I cherish my memories of working with Carolyn.
Charles Trodick
Coworker
