Carolyn Z. Cadow
February 26, 1938-July 16, 2020
DAVENPORT-Carolyn Z. Cadow, 82, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at the Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Carolyn was born on February 26, 1938 in Metairie, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Harry P. and Hilda (Brondum) Zimmerman.
Carolyn worked secretarial and managerial positions for American Mutual Insurance, R.J. March and & Co, Texas Instruments and California Closet Company in Metairie. She also worked as a sales associate for Stan Wiley, Inc. In Portland, Oregon and for Coldwell Banker Tec Realtors in Mandeville, Louisiana. Before retiring she worked at Ethan Allen in Davenport, Iowa as a receptionist.
Carolyn enjoyed reading, sewing and baking. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children; Eric (Olivia) Pember of LaVerne, CA and Lori Mendel of Bettendorf, IA, eight grandchildren; Joshua (Amie) Pember, Gabrielle (Thomas) Warren, Bernadette Pember, Eric Joseph Pember, Starlette Pember, Luke Pember, Aaron Mendel and Sarah Mendel, two great-grandchildren; Jeremiah Warren and Elora Warren. She is also survived by her siblings; Barbara (James) Lowe and Loretta (Howard Kuhnle) Zimmerman.
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter; Madellaine Pember, brother; Harry (Ardath) Zimmerman and sisters; Annabel (Salvatore) Bianco and Dolores (Carl) Bonura.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. No public service will be observed. Her remains will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.