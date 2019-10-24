Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvary Church
Muscatine, IA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Church
Muscatine, IA
Catherine Ann Spies


2003 - 2019
Catherine Ann Spies Obituary

Catherine Ann Spies

February 20, 2003-October 22, 2019

MUSCATINE-On October 22, 2019, Catherine went from laying in the arms of her mother and father at home, surrounded by her sister and brothers, to running, skipping, and dancing into the arms of Jesus.

First visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at The Runge Mortuary in Davenport, IA. A second visitation will be held from 1:00–3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Calvary Church in Muscatine, IA, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3:00 pm at the church. Memorials in honor of Catherine may be made to Corry and Ann Spies.

Born February 20, 2003, Catherine spent her entire life facing severe physical and medical challenges. Through it all, her strength, bravery, and especially her smile, inspired family, friends, and everyone around her.

For over 16 years, she enjoyed being part of our community. Catherine enjoyed several years of going to school, meeting new friends, and spreading love and light through her smile. Her family would like to acknowledge the vast team of nurses, doctors and medical staff who cared for her over her lifetime, especially the homecare nurses that watched over her days and nights.

Those left to honor her memory include her parents, Corry and Ann (Siokos) Spies; sister, Hannah Spies and brothers, Michael and Matthew Spies, at home; her grandparents, Gordon and Kathryn Siokos, Bettendorf, and Tom and Denise Spies, Blue Grass; her uncles and aunts, Jimmy (Karenmarie) Siokos, Bryan (Abbie) Spies, Jason (Linh) Spies; and cousins, Ella, Noah, Eli, Harlan, Eddie, Oliver and William.

Catherine is preceded in death by her great grandparents and was greeted in heaven by her loyal therapy dog, Spirit.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 24, 2019
