Catherine Eileen Spencer

August 30, 1928-July 1, 2020

ALBIA, IA-Catherine Eileen Spencer, 91, of Albia, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Generations in Rock Island.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albia. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Melrose, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Cemetery. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eileen was born August 30, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of Robert & Catherine (Sheedy) Coady. She was a 1946 graduate of Moravia High School and was united in marriage to John V. Spencer on June 17, 1946 in Melrose. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming for several years. John preceded her in death on December 28, 2004.

Eileen had worked with the First Iowa State Bank in Albia and later with the Bettendorf Bank/Wells Fargo Bank in Bettendorf. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes basketball fan and adored the company of her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Bob & Kris Spencer of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Maggie Spencer of Iowa City, Alex (Shaina) Spencer of North Liberty, Lisa Spencer (Tom Kerns) of Centerville and Coady Spencer of Bettendorf; her great-grandchildren, Lauryn Kerns and Abby VanDeVenter; her great-great granddaughter, Lilly Ciska; her sister, Donna (Tony) Humiston of Albia; her brothers, Lawrence (Sandy) Coady of Des Moines and John "Jack" (Ann) Coady of Solon; and her daughter-in-law, Jean Spencer of Iowa City.

In addition to her husband, John, Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her son Dennis Spencer; her sisters, Dorothy Ann Coady and Mary Kruzic; and her brothers, Robert, Patrick, Pierce and William Coady.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Eileen's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.