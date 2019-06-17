Cathleen A. Corwin

April 22, 1963-June 15, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Cathleen A. Corwin, 56, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan or to the Ronald McDonald House.

Cathleen was born on April 22, 1963 in Moline, the daughter of Dave and Karen (Dean) Dahlen. She married Dennis Corwin in April, 1990 in Las Vegas, NV. Cathleen was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army. She retired from the USPS as a postal carrier after 31 years. Cathleen enjoyed watching her sons play sports during their younger years. She also loved going on her "girl's" trips and doing activities with friends and family. Cathleen was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork, playing with her dog, Maggie, and playing golf or bowling.

Cathleen is survived by her husband, Dennis Corwin; sons, Donald Corwin and Tim (Lauren) Corwin; father, David Dahlen and partner Diane; brother, Chris (Jessica) Dahlen; nephews, Bradley and Benjamin Dahlen; and many other family, friends, and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Dahlen.

Online condolences may be left to Cathleen's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.f