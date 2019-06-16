Home

Cathleen S. Duke

April 14, 1945-June 14, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Cathleen S. Duke, 74, of East Moline, passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the funeral home. A private burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Hampton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Best Friend's Animal Sanctuary, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, or QC Paws (RI County Animal Care & Control).

Cathleen was born on April 14, 1945, in Independence, Iowa. She was the daughter of Floyd "Shorty" Ralph and Viola "Vi" Hazel (Oakes) Russell. Cathleen married Jim Duke in Moline on December 6, 1975. She was employed as a teller at Brenton Bank in Davenport, a travel agent and a Longaberger Consultant.

Cathleen was a charismatic lady, who loved running races, Jazzercise, golf, bowling, and traveling with her family. She received 1st place in the Sherrard race. She also played the piano, organ and drums. Cathleen was a wonderful homemaker, and a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Diana O'Hara, Silvis, Colleen O'Hara, Imperial, Missouri, John (Jessica) Duke, Port Byron, and Joy Lynn, Cedar Falls, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; Natalie, Collin, Emalee, Zach, Alexis, Austin, Skylar; 2 great grandchildren, Brycen, Cayden; sister, Lona Ralston, Moline; and brother, Jack (Shirley) Russell, Little Falls, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 16, 2019
