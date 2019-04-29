Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Cathy L. Jorgensen


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cathy L. Jorgensen Obituary

Cathy L. Jorgensen

September 24, 1953-April 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Cathy L. Jorgensen, 65, of Davenport, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to . Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Cathy was born on September 24, 1953 in Johnston City, Illinois, the daughter of James and Jane Cochran. She was united in marriage to Mark Jorgensen on December 15, 1973.

Cathy enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunko. She loved watching baseball, football and basketball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeye's. Above all else, Cathy loved her family and cherished the moments they were together.

Those left to honor her memory include her parents, James and Jane; her husband, Mark; sons Brad (Julie) Jorgensen, Brent (Kim) Jorgensen, and Bryne Jorgensen; granddaughters, Rebecalynn Jorgensen and Jessica Onnen; great granddaughter Sammie Eagen, and nephew Shane Cochran.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 29, 2019
