Cecelia Ann (Hunt) Draper Powell
January 2, 1932-, February 15, 2020
BETTENDORF-Cecelia Ann (Hunt) Draper Powell of Bettendorf Iowa passed away in her sleep at home Saturday, February 15th 2020. Visiting hours and a Service of Remembrance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Davenport on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visiting hours will be from 10:30-11:00 with the Service of Remembrance and reception immediately following. Her final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.
Cecelia was born January 2, 1932 in Manchester, Iowa. Her parents were Cecil Earl Hunt and Sue Elizabeth Schwanke. Her nicknames were CeCe and Ceil. She was a graduate of Davenport High School. She married Alan Darrell Draper (deceased) on April 1, 1950. Together they had five children: Stephen Alan Draper, Pamela Ann (Draper) Spicher, Paul Robert Draper, Jeffrey Lynn Draper (deceased), and James Alan Draper. They also had a stillborn child named Gary. Alan and Ceil were divorced in 1977.
She married Roger Warren Powell on March 2, 1978 in Davenport, Iowa. Cecelia is survived by her husband Roger, a half-sister Jacqueline Jean (Krapfl) Blosch, 4 children, 4 step-children, 17 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
Ceil was known for her culinary skills, spotless home, and as being a wonderful wife and mother. During her life she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and the Caterpillar plant in Mount Joy, Iowa and the Davenport Civil Rights Office. She was an active member and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Davenport for many years.
The Powell and Draper families are extremely grateful for the outstanding care given to Cecelia by the assisted living staff of The Fountains - Bettendorf and Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, 338 6th St., Moline IL (www.bgcmv.org).
Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020