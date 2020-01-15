Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Cecil Hoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil E. Hoon


1936 - 2020
Cecil E. Hoon Obituary

Cecil E. Hoon

September 7, 1936-January 14, 2020

BETTENDORF-Cecil E. Hoon, 83, of Bettendorf, IA passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 , after a battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday January 17, 2020 at Weerts. Burial will take place at the Rock Island Natioanal Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com

Cecil was born on September 7, 1936 in Rock Island, IL to Cecil and Adeline (Thompson)Hoon. He proudly served in the US Army. Cecil was united in marriage to Barbara Kriner on June 6, 1959 in Davenport. Cecil was employed at Caterpillar for 26 years as a machinist and a time study engineer. He retired in 1988. Cecil went on to work at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1998. Cecil became a livery driver for W&H services, driving limousines for funeral homes in the Quad Cities. .

Cecil was actively involved in the Lion's Club, Christian Service Brigade, a trustee and deacon of Grandview Church. He later attended Edgewood Baptist Church.

He loved picnics with his family, and traveling to see relatives and God's creation. Cecil felt his greatest work was passing on his belief in Jesus Christ to his family. He was a good example of loving others to his family of four children.

He helped others with rides, meals, encouragement and was a handyman, helping many. His family looks forward to being reunited together in Heaven.

Survivors include his wife Barbara of 60 years; children, Cindy (Dan) Wieckhorst, Aaron(Sue) Hoon, Jeffrey (Deb) Hoon, Sarah (Chris) Johnston; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sisters, Bettie (Bill) Escoubas and Suzanne (Barry) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Bonnie Hoon.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 15, 2020
