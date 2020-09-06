Cecile J. Weldon

September 5, 1929-August 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Private funeral services for Cecile J. Weldon, 90 of Davenport, formerly Moline, will be held at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Private graveside services will follow at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Mrs. Weldon died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Cecile Jeanette Tomasi was born on September 5, 1929 in Hermansville, MI., the daughter of Emil and Mary (Stockero) Tomasi. She was employed for many years as a financial data input specialist with the Rock Island Department of Public Aid.

She is survived by – 3 Daughters: Suzanne Johnson of Moline, IL, Cindi (Steve) Adamson of Peoria, AZ, and Billie (Tim) Dalman of Davenport; 2 Brothers: Ronald (Joyce) Howard of Athens, GA, and Paul (Sharon) Rouse of Atlanta, GA; 3 Sisters: Genevieve Recla, Isabelle Triest and Donna Jaffola; and 4 Brothers: George Tomasi, Robert Tomasi, Roger Tomasi, and Donald Tomasi; 12 Grandchildren and Several Great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sheri, and a son, Larry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

