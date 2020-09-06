1/1
Cecile J. Weldon
1929 - 2020
September 5, 1929-August 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Private funeral services for Cecile J. Weldon, 90 of Davenport, formerly Moline, will be held at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Private graveside services will follow at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Mrs. Weldon died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Cecile Jeanette Tomasi was born on September 5, 1929 in Hermansville, MI., the daughter of Emil and Mary (Stockero) Tomasi. She was employed for many years as a financial data input specialist with the Rock Island Department of Public Aid.

She is survived by – 3 Daughters: Suzanne Johnson of Moline, IL, Cindi (Steve) Adamson of Peoria, AZ, and Billie (Tim) Dalman of Davenport; 2 Brothers: Ronald (Joyce) Howard of Athens, GA, and Paul (Sharon) Rouse of Atlanta, GA; 3 Sisters: Genevieve Recla, Isabelle Triest and Donna Jaffola; and 4 Brothers: George Tomasi, Robert Tomasi, Roger Tomasi, and Donald Tomasi; 12 Grandchildren and Several Great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sheri, and a son, Larry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
