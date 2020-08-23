Chad Alfred Reinders

August 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Chad Alfred Reinders, 41, of Davenport, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Vineyard Church in Davenport. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at church.

Chad worked in customer service for AT&T.

Survivors include his parents, Mark and Suzy Reinders; brother, Jeremy Reinders, all of Davenport; sister, Patrice (Evan) Green of Phoenix, Arizona; grandfather, Albert Frtiz of Davenport; nephews, Randy, Alex, Brandon, and Sam; niece, Sarah.

Online condolences and a full obituary may be made to Chad's family at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.