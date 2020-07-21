No words can describe how sorry we are for your loss! You are all on our minds every minute of the day. Hug each other tightly❤
Tracy Kline and family
July 21, 2020
Although we do not know one another as a mother and a parent I am grieving with you for the loss of Chantz. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Teresa Lucas
July 21, 2020
We are incredibly sorry for your loss. We are all thinking about you.
The Puffer Family
July 21, 2020
We are so terribly sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers from us in West Branch. Sincerely, Butch and Jenny Pedersen
July 21, 2020
So sorry for entire family. My condolences to you all. I don’t know any of you. But just know the entire town of Wilton is with you all. God bless and Chantz will never be forgotten.
Ginger Marolf
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies to family, friends and the community. May your hearts be filled with all the wonderful memories you hold dear and may they bring you peace and strength. GOD BLESS and prayers to all. Beth Jargo
Beth Jargo
Friend
July 21, 2020
RIP spread your wings. Beautiful soul
Olivia Olivares
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Daphne Brown Ellis
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. He will be loved and missed always. Let happy memories of him get you through this very difficult time.
Caring Citizen
July 21, 2020
Did not know Chantz or the family but just wanted to say how sorry everyone in the area are. This is a tragic loss for the family, community and all involved. So sad to lose such a young man that had so much life ahead of him. Prayers to all. The Jamey Walker family.
Jamey Walker
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Although we have not met, please know that we feel your pain, your loss and have you all in our prayers.
Roger and Mary Bender
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Rest in Peace
Reese Vrchoticky
Classmate
July 21, 2020
No one will tell you how to heal or even attempt to but we hope you find your way in recovering from such a tragic ending to such an admiral life in your son. Please know we are truly sympathetic and lasting emotions will reign in our life thinking of Chantz. He was a great kid and a standout. Take care and peace be with you guys.
Natalie/Jon Bennett
Friend
July 21, 2020
I just wanted to express my sympathy to his family and friends. I did not know him. God bless.
Gala
