Charles Ellis Skinner

May 22, 1946- August 26, 2020

CALUMUS–Charles Ellis Skinner, age 74 of Calamus, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Private family services will be held and Charles will be laid to rest at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Charles was born May 22, 1946 to Donald and Margaret Lower Skinner in Rock Island, Illinois. He married Mary B. Nelson 48 years ago on January 23, 1972 in Buda, Illinois, and they then made their home in Calamus.

He is survived by his wife Mary; son Donald (Chrissy) of Mascoutah, IL; daughter Jamie (Marc) Buchmeyer of Calamus; grandchildren Travis, Brandi, Taylor, Brady, Kyletyn, and Kipton; 4 great grandchildren; and a sister Mary Rita (Bob) Syslo of Calamus.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James.

Charles graduated from Rock Ridge High School in 1964 and then proudly served his country in the Army. He worked at John Deere Harvester in Moline for 30 years, retiring at the age of 48. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's athletic activities and teaching them how to drive a stick shift. His pride and joy was his '65 Mustang that he bought new and still had.

Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, has Charles and his family in their care. To leave a memory or condolence, please visit www.chapmanfh.com. Cards or memorials may be sent to Mary Skinner 1564 235th St. Calamus, Iowa 52729.