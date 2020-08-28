1/1
Charles Ellis Skinner
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Ellis Skinner

May 22, 1946- August 26, 2020

CALUMUS–Charles Ellis Skinner, age 74 of Calamus, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Private family services will be held and Charles will be laid to rest at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Charles was born May 22, 1946 to Donald and Margaret Lower Skinner in Rock Island, Illinois. He married Mary B. Nelson 48 years ago on January 23, 1972 in Buda, Illinois, and they then made their home in Calamus.

He is survived by his wife Mary; son Donald (Chrissy) of Mascoutah, IL; daughter Jamie (Marc) Buchmeyer of Calamus; grandchildren Travis, Brandi, Taylor, Brady, Kyletyn, and Kipton; 4 great grandchildren; and a sister Mary Rita (Bob) Syslo of Calamus.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James.

Charles graduated from Rock Ridge High School in 1964 and then proudly served his country in the Army. He worked at John Deere Harvester in Moline for 30 years, retiring at the age of 48. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's athletic activities and teaching them how to drive a stick shift. His pride and joy was his '65 Mustang that he bought new and still had.

Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, has Charles and his family in their care. To leave a memory or condolence, please visit www.chapmanfh.com. Cards or memorials may be sent to Mary Skinner 1564 235th St. Calamus, Iowa 52729.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved