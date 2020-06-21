Charles G. "Chuck" Carlson
1941 - 2020
October 7, 1941-June 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Charles G. "Chuck" Carlson, 78, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport, on Tuesday, June 23, with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Chuck's honor to Genesis VNA Hospice, U of I Center for Advancement, or Genesis Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.therungemortuary.com.

Chuck was born on October 7, 1941, in Davenport, to Albert and Eva Mae Carlson. He was a 1960 graduate of Davenport High School. Shortly after graduating, Chuck married Wilma Frields on September 8, 1962. He was employed by Alcoa for 38 years, where he loved being a one-hundred-ton crane operator.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and could be found on any given Sunday watching NASCAR and NHRA drag racing. In his younger years, Chuck loved to snowmobile, camp, and coach his sons' little league baseball teams. For numerous years, he was part of the Rudy's Tacos bowling team. As Chuck got older, especially after retiring, his days revolved around mowing Scott and Tim's lawn and his nephew, DJ's farm, along with his own! He also enjoyed reading western novels, especially Louis L'Amour. Chuck will always be remembered for his love of his family and grandchildren, along with the cold can of Busch Light that he held in his hand!

Chuck was a loving husband of nearly 58 years to Willie; dad to Tim Carlson, of Delmar, IA, and Scott (Kelly) Carlson, of DeWitt, IA; awesome grandpa to Ashley Baxter (Jason Westhoff), Matt Neberman, Brianna (Chris) Mac Phee, Shelby (Adam) Flaucher, and Tyler Carlson; incredible great-grandpa to Mason and Tegan Spain; brother to Sue Stull and his twin sister, Kay (Cecil) Bingham; brother-in-law to Neva Casad, Nicki St. Pierre, Randy (Diane) Frields, and Roger Frields. He had a special relationship with his nephew, DJ Carlson, and was a great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a great group of lifelong friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brother, Don Carlson; sisters-in-law, Del Carlson and Virginia Mills; brothers-in-law, Max Casad, George Frields, and Andre St. Pierre; and parents-in-law, Al and Mary Frields.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
JUN
23
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
