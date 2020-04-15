|
Charles H. Jasper
February 20, 1931-April 12, 2020
CORDOVA-Charles H. Jasper, 89, of Cordova, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home overlooking the Mississippi River with his family by his side.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, a private family service will be held at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL. Friends and relatives are invited to witness the graveside service by arriving at the Cordova Cemetery on Friday, April 17th by 10:45 a.m. Please remain next to your vehicle to maintain social distancing. The family will schedule a public memorial celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Cordova American Legion Post 1033.
Born in Aurora, IL on February 20, 1931, Charlie was an only son to the late Henry and Gratia (Bark) Jasper. The family moved to Cordova, IL in 1940 and bought a small farm. In 1949, they bought land on the banks of the Mississippi River and built their family home.
Charlie served in the Korean War, 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 1951-1953 and received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1953.
He married Catherine Skelton, September 25, 1954 at Port Byron Methodist Church, Port Byron, IL. They celebrated 57 years of married life before she passed away on February 24, 2011. They lived in Moline, IL for 23 years, then moved to the family home in Cordova to live on the Mississippi River.
Charlie began his career as a plasterer with George Badger Plastering, then went to work for Norris Burke Plastering where he met Roy Schmidt. In 1955 he and Roy joined forces with Builders Sales & Service in Moline, IL, where Charlie eventually became the majority owner and President of the company, retiring in 2003 after 49 years of service.
Charlie loved the Mississippi River. He and his family enjoyed many summer trips on their houseboat named "Summer Breeze," on the Mississippi river once traveling up the St. Croix River as far north as Stillwater, MN. Charlie and Catherine loved to travel, spending summers in Land O' Lakes, WI with many friends playing cards, and winter vacations in Maui, HI. Charlie was also a diehard Fighting Illini, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Bears fan. He loved to garden and had a passion for raising a variety of prized Bearded Iris and Hosta plants.
He was a member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, American Iris Society, and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his daughter Beth (Jason), Eugene, OR; sons Tim (Ann), Charleston, SC, and Dave (Mary), Cordova, IL; granddaughters Catie Jasper, Andrea Jasper, step-grandchildren, Nicole (Andrew) Butterfield, Samantha (Shawn) Schweneker; sister in-law Lucille Mumma; nieces Julie (Jim) Perkins, Kathy (Kurt) Young, Aimee (Ben) Mumma; nephews Jeff (Amy) Mumma, Jon (Carrie) Mumma; and his canine companions Riley and Baxter.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his parents, Henry and Gratia; brother in-law, Virgil Mumma; sister in-law, Delores Klocke; and brother in-law, Edward Klocke.
