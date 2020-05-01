Charles "Chuck" Lee Hoffman May 29, 1934- April 29, 2020 MUSCATINE–Charles "Chuck" Lee Hoffman, 85, a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Care in Muscatine, IA. A private family service will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church at 513 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, IA 52761. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Chuck was born on May 29, 1934 in Clinton, IA, the son of Walter Hoffman and Fern Galitz. He attended Clinton High School. He married Phyllis J. Melchert on May 8, 1955 in Clinton, IA. Chuck was a Sargent in the US Army. He was stationed in Anchorage, AK and lived there with Phyllis for two years. He received an honorable discharge on January 31, 1963. Chuck and Phyllis had fond memories of their Alaska adventures and talked about them often with family and friends. Thereafter, they returned home and lived in Clinton, IA for 22 years. They couple then moved to Muscatine, IA in 1985. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was a past President of the Church. Chuck worked in the grain processing industry and retired from GPC in Muscatine on August 1, 1999. After retirement, he used his great talent of woodworking to make many beautiful creations for family and friends. Many hand-crafted toys became favorites for his grandchildren and now great grandchildren. He also enjoyed his summer months camping with his family and being on the river. He will be deeply missed by his son Rodney C. Hoffman and wife Barb A. Smith from Evergreen, CO; daughter Stacey J. Ramos and husband Rosendo from Muscatine; four grandchildren – Jason Dornbush of Muscatine, Justin (Jennifer) Dornbush of Nichols, Jacob (Kelsie) Dornbush of Muscatine, Katherine Harris of Muscatine; and six great grandchildren. Chuck was preceded in death by wife, Phyllis, his twin brother and sister, Phillip Hoffman and Phyllis Maltas, and his parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 1, 2020.