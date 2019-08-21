|
|
Charles J. Sanders
August 18, 2019
BETTENDORF-Charles J. Sanders, 75, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 am at Third Missionary Baptist Church 222 W 14th St Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial following the service will be at the National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials in Charles' name may be made to Third Missionary Baptist Church.
To view the full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit Charles' obituary at www.weertsfh.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2019