Charles L."Chuck" Mayerhofer

December 31, 1960-September 1, 2020

DIXON-Charles L."Chuck" Mayerhofer, age 59, passed away at his home on September 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date.

Chuck was born December 31, 1960 to Eugene and Loanna Kuster Mayerhofer in Davenport, Iowa. He married Ronda Campbell on September 28, 1979 in Davenport.

Survivors include his mother Loanna; wife Ronda; sons Jeremy Meyer of New Liberty, C.J. Mayerhofer of Hannibal, MO, and Brandon (Melissa) Mayerhofer of Dixon; grandchildren Brynlea, Blake, Rylee, and Baylee; brothers Rick (Ruth) of Walcott and Drake (Shelly) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Chuck owned and operated Econo-Methods for 35 years before becoming a welder at the Rock Island Arsenal. His first love was racing and anything that would go fast. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, loved his dogs, and especially loved his family. He was a bighearted simple man, and he was very proud of his truck that he just built.

Memorials may be sent to Ronda at: Box 71 Dixon, Iowa 52745.

