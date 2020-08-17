1/
Charles Richard "Chuck" Grunwald
Charles "Chuck" Richard Grunwald, 90, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
(309) 944-1415
August 17, 2020
Chuck was my neighbor. He loved to be near the river as I do. His three children had a father that would do anything for them. I admired his abilities to go to work and provide a living for his family under physical difficulties. My condolences to the family of Mindy, Cathy, John & Barb.
Sharon Pirkl
Friend
