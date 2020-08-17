Chuck was my neighbor. He loved to be near the river as I do. His three children had a father that would do anything for them. I admired his abilities to go to work and provide a living for his family under physical difficulties. My condolences to the family of Mindy, Cathy, John & Barb.
Sharon Pirkl
Friend
