Charles W. "Charlie" Cook


1931 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" W. Cook Obituary

Charles "Charlie" W. Cook

May 1, 1931-February 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Charles "Charlie" W. Cook, 88 of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Per Charlie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Charlie was born May 1, 1931 to Wilbur and Marguerite Cook in Fairfield, Iowa. After graduating from Fairfield High School, he briefly worked at Fairfield Glove Co. before joining the United States Air Force in 1951. Charlie was stationed in Germany and Japan during much of his 20-year career. After retiring from the Air Force, Charlie returned to the Midwest and worked many years at John Deere. Charlie was an avid car lover; he collected and restored vintage cars, and was a member of the Quad City Cruisers. When not working on his own cars, he loved to watch NASCAR and the Indy races, and attended the Grand Prix while stationed in Germany. Charlie also loved animals and the dogs in his neighborhood loved him because they knew he always carried treats for them.

Those left to honor his memory are his children Jeff (Jeanne) Cook and Deanna Cook; two grandchildren Kelsey and Carly Cook; his brother Larry Cook, nephew Darren Cook and niece Joedy Bortf, grand-nephew Dustin Cook and grand-niece Terra Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald Cook, and nephew Merle Cook.

Online condolences may be made to Charlie's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
